How Angola could line-up for Ghana game with Spezia hitman Nzola leading the line

Spezia striker, M'Bala Nzola

Spezia striker, M'Bala Nzola will lead the line for Angola as they face Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Black Antelopes' star-man has been in scintillating form for Spezia this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 games.



Head Coach, Pedro Goncalves would name a strong side for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as they hope to upset Ghana and go top of the Group.



Former Wolves and Leeds United forward, Helder Costa, Rio Ave loanee forward Gelson Dala along with Nzola and Gent left-back, Nurio Fortuna are all expected to start the game tonight.



Angola are on the same points as Ghana -4 points each after two games and would hope to avoid a defeat to better their chances of qualifying for the AFCON after missing out in the last edition in Cameroon.



Goncalves is set to line up his team in a cautious 4-2-3-1 formation as he would look mid-to-low-block system in the away game.

The game is the first leg of the doubleheader tie and is set for 16:00 GMT kickoff time. The return leg will come off four days later in Luanda.



Here is how Angola could line up for the game



Aldo Monteiro; Eddie Afonso, Bautu Jonathan, Kialonda Gasper, Nurio Fortuna; Manuel Cafumana Show, Allfredo Ribeiro Fredy; Herlder Costa, Jacinto Gelson Dala, Lucas Joao and M'bala Nzola.



