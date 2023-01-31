How Chelsea under Todd Boehly have splashed $533 million in two transfer windows

English Premier League side Chelsea have become the biggest spenders in the Premier League since the change of ownership in 2022.
Although Roman Abramovich was at the helm for 19 years, the coming of American group Clearlake Capital, backed by Todd Boehly has seen bigger investments at the club.
From May 2022 till January 31, 2023, the club has spent close to $533 million which is equivalent to £500 million on transfers alone within a space of two transfer windows.
The Blues have brought in 17 players totalling £481 million which has gotten people raising eyebrows over Financial Fair Play.
In the January transfer window alone, the Blues have brought in seven new players who have been estimated to cost £188.9m.
In the 2022 summer window, Chelsea were the biggest spenders in England, having splashed out on players like Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana.
Chelsea’s expenditure of $533 million in the transfer market is expected to go up if the Blues can bring in Enzo Fernández from Benfica at the cost of $130 million (£106m).
Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly became the owner
Mykhalo Mudryk, £88m - Shakhtar Donetsk
Wesley Fofana, £72m - Leicester City
Marc Cucurella, £58m - Brighton and Hove Albion
Raheem Sterling, £50m - Manchester City
Kalidou Koulibaly, £34m - Napoli
Benoit Badiashile, £33.5m - Monaco
Malo Gusto, £31m - Lyon
Noni Madueke, £29m - PSV
Cesare Casadei, £17.5m - Inter Milan
Carney Chukwuemeka, £16m - Aston Villa
Andrey Santos, £11m - Vasco da Gama
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £10.5m - Barcelona
David Datro Fofana, £10.5m - Molde
Joao Felix, Loan (£9.5m) - Atletico Madrid
Gabriel Slonina, £8m - Chicago Fire
Denis Zakaria, Loan (£2.5m) - Juventus
Enzo Fernández (£106m) – Benfica – Close to done deal JNA