How Chris Hughton can use Wakaso to get the best out of Inaki Williams - Dan Quaye details

Inaki Williams

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye believes Inaki Williams can only resolve his goalscoring woes with the inclusion of Mubarak Wakaso in the national team.

His remarks follow the disappointing performance of the Black Stars striker who has struggled to find his feet since switching allegiance in 2022 having played 11 games with no goal.



However, the player appears to be a key player for his Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga where his performances have gained massive recognition including the clinching of individual honours as well as envious nominations.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Hearts of Oak defender advocated for the inclusion of Wakaso in the Black Stars as he believes he can help Inaki Williams resolve goalscoring woes with his decisive long balls.

“It’s about time we reinstate some of the experienced players in the Black Stars. Inaki Williams has struggled to score for the national team since switching allegiance because of our midfielders”



“I believe Mubarak Wakaso, who is able to deliver long balls to attackers can help him resolve goalscoring woes with the Black Stars. Wakaso always makes sure he feeds strikers with the balls and he has the experience for the long balls just like Sulley Muntari. We are the Brazil of Africa and we must respect that” he said.



Despite his troubles at the Black Stars, Inaki Williams is having a good start to the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season where he has scored four goals and managed two assists in nine games.