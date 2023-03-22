How Ghanaians reacted to video of goalpost falling on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott dominated the social media trends in the late hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after sustaining an injury during the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper got injured when a goalpost fell on him during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently recovered from a finger injury that prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was assisted to his feet by the medical team before limping off the field.
Jojo Wollacott couldn't train again with his teammates he was escorted from the field by the Ghana Football Association medical team for further assessment.
Videos about Jojo Wollacott'S injury and how the incident made Ghanaians worried as they were hoping to see him in the game against Angola after missing the World Cup.
There were others who also believed that the manner and how the goalpost fell him was strange and called for prayers for the young goalkeeper.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was injured in Black Stars training tonight.— RoyalkidMikel kwaku osei (@angelmic5) March 21, 2023
He was hit by the goal post. The extent of injury unknown. pic.twitter.com/LjCEYc3Xf4
Ah Chale Jojo Wollacott was injured in training by a goal post? If I talk I will be in deep in trouble…..aduro paa nie ????— OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) March 21, 2023
Adam Quarasey was good and there nooor, Fatau is the number goal keeper, now Jojo Wollacott at work and in two occasions injured during training to miss important matches and tournaments, Ghana black star hmm personal interest won't be stop ooo????— K B (@Sikapakwame4) March 21, 2023
So this local goalie won’t leave Jojo Wollacott alone?— Foster Fos ( KIRKLAND MINOXIDIL PLUG ) (@fosterkelvins) March 21, 2023
According to the GFA statement, there are no major medical worries since Jojo Wollacott is almost pain free.— Kelvin Owusu Ansah (@KelOwusu) March 21, 2023
“The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday.”
Jojo Wollacott Injured Again??— Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) March 21, 2023
Black Stars Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was hit by a goalpost this evening during the team's training. He limped out of the session. His availability for the game on Thursday looks questionable.— Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) March 21, 2023
Video Credit: 3sports pic.twitter.com/o6xx6zmt4u
Some conflicting accounts but it does sound like the goalpost did indeed fall on Jojo Wollacott. So poor.— Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) March 21, 2023
Jojo Wollacott injured in KUMASI after goalpost falls on him at Ghana training.and someone expects me to support Ghana ???????? in football i am supporting BRAZIL where my star comes from @antony00 pic.twitter.com/r5mNrEAkhy— LEXICAL❤️ (@LEXICALMANUTD) March 21, 2023
Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott. pic.twitter.com/7tyjaCaCer— Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) March 21, 2023
Black Stars ???????? goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott got hit by the goalposts and walk out injured in training today.— Penty Dzidzor (@Newton_Dzidzor) March 21, 2023
According to reports he is now fine.
????kickgh pic.twitter.com/ZlnXbG6nqv
Here's a better view of how the Goalpost collapsed and injured Black Stars Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott. pic.twitter.com/jzHnIjCC6U— Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) March 22, 2023
SAD NEWS !
Jojo Wollacott injured in KUMASI after goalpost falls on him at Ghana training. pic.twitter.com/Zhpzcf1LmA— #YSports_YFm (@menasportx) March 21, 2023
Video footage of how the goalpost collapsed and injured goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott. #CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/xbj4Qn2J53— Caleb Yeslord ⚡ (@CalebYeslord) March 22, 2023
???? Jojo Wollacott update????— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) March 21, 2023
The @ghanafaofficial has confirms the 26-year-old is fine and can train on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/TlzJBl1DEg
After receiving clearance to train on Wednesday following a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe, the Ghana medical team reports that Jojo Wollacott will be ready for selection.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/pcpivWhHqR— GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) March 21, 2023
Black Stars ???????? goalkeeper JoJo Wollacott was struck by the goalpost during training at the Baba Yara Sports.— Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) March 21, 2023
The extent of the injury is not yet known.
????Kickgh pic.twitter.com/80t2mFO0Zw
This Jojo Wollacott post collapse incident is a mystery to me, Man needs to go see the Old Lady if he wants to enjoy a Successful National Team Career pic.twitter.com/ODEJJT24qT— Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) March 22, 2023
Moments when Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott got hit by the goalpost and walk out injured in training today. It’s shocking to see ???????? pic.twitter.com/VsEB4PhsSK— ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ????????♂️???????? (@Oscarnuwati) March 21, 2023
Moment the goalpost landed on keeper Jojo Wollacott ???? ????— WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) March 21, 2023
Are we serious in this country? pic.twitter.com/Foq9MBOYPT
Clear video footage of how the goalpost collapsed and injured goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott. Apparently, the strong winds pushed the posts down but we both know this was avoidable if we used the right equipment. Thankfully, he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/mXi1EoTa0k— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 22, 2023
JE/KPE
- GFA provides update on Jojo Wollacott's injury after goal-post incident
- Leave Black Stars or seek spiritual protection - Nana Yaa Brefo tells Wollacott after goal-post injury
- 2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Tariq Lamptey ruled out of Black Stars' games against Angola
- Mohammed Kudus arrives in Ghana for 2023 AFCON qualifiers
- Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
- Read all related articles