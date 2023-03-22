How Ghanaians reacted to video of goalpost falling on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott dominated the social media trends in the late hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after sustaining an injury during the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper got injured when a goalpost fell on him during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently recovered from a finger injury that prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was assisted to his feet by the medical team before limping off the field.



Jojo Wollacott couldn't train again with his teammates he was escorted from the field by the Ghana Football Association medical team for further assessment.



Videos about Jojo Wollacott'S injury and how the incident made Ghanaians worried as they were hoping to see him in the game against Angola after missing the World Cup.



There were others who also believed that the manner and how the goalpost fell him was strange and called for prayers for the young goalkeeper.



Check out some of the reactions below:





Black Stars ???????? goalkeeper JoJo Wollacott was struck by the goalpost during training at the Baba Yara Sports.



The extent of the injury is not yet known.



????Kickgh pic.twitter.com/80t2mFO0Zw