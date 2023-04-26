How Victor Osimhen's girlfriend could stop him from joining Chelsea or Manchester United

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen

Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of striker Victor Osimhen with reports circulating that the player's girlfriend fancies a move to Germany.

The Super Eagles striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions in the ongoing season and is the top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals followed by Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.



The two English clubs were hopeful of getting the €100 million rated Napoli striker after the Nigerian stated that he 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League.



“A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A."



“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” he said as quoted by sportsbible.com.

However, German journalist Kerry Hau according to sportsbible.com has reported that Osimhen's girlfriend, Stephanie, was born and raised in Germany and would want to return home.



Stephanie's desire to go back home (Germany) according to Kerry Hau goes in favour of Bayern Munich who are hoping to sign the Nigerian as a replacement for Sadio Mane.



Victor Osimhen and Kerry Hau have a two-year-old daughter called Haly who was born on October 6, 2020, in Naples, Italy.



