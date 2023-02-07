How long was Christian Atsu trapped under the rubble?

Christian Atsu

Following long hours of search, Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has finally been pulled out of the rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit south-central of Turkey.

Hatayspor club manager, Mustafa Ozat has confirmed that Atsu has suffered multiple injuries and has been sent to the hospital.



“Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble... We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours," he said.



How Long was he trapped in the wreckage?



News about the Ghanaian being trapped broke during brunch time on Monday, February 6, 2023.



The earthquake itself reportedly occurred at dawn, hence, the Ghanaian had been stuck long before the news broke.

Turkish Sports journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu broke the news in a tweet on February 6, 2023, at 10:53 AM Ghana time and announced his the players' rescue on February 7, at 6:25 AM Ghana time.



Therefore the time difference between the two announcements is almost 20 hours. Atsu had been long stuck before Sabuncuoğlu broke the news because the disaster reportedly occurred at dawn.



Hence, Atsu is estimated to have been trapped under the rubble for about 26 hours before he got rescued.



