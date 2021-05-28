Hudson-Odoi keen on Chelsea stay amid Dortmund links

Chelsea player, Callum Hudson-Odoi

English forward of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi is keen on staying at Chelsea for next season in the midst of reports linking him to German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in the past month have suggested that the exciting attacker is considering a move away from the English Premier League side to ensure he gets to play regularly in the 2021/2022 football season.



As a result, Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur have been named as possible destinations for the youngster.



Whiles the summer transfer window approaches, sources are now revealing that Callum Hudson-Odoi is not considering any move.

According to multiple sources, the Englishman is happy at Chelsea and is determined to fight to earn the trust of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.



This season, Odoi has impressed and scored five goals in all competitions. Although he does not play consecutively, he believes he can break into the team next season.