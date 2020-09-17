Sports News

I am ready to debate Nii Lante Vanderpuye - Pius Enam Hadzide declares

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has openly said that he is ready to debate former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

Mr. Vanderpuye last week called on the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah for a debate on infrastructure, accomplishments and promises for the sporting sector.



The member of Parliamnt for Odododiodio constituency made the call when they were discussing the sports promises captured in the NDC manifesto for the 2020 elections.



He boasted that his compatriot will be no match for him and also tasked Asiamah’s deputy to make himself available for a debate with Hon. Kobina Woyome, a ranking member on Parliament’s Sports Committee," he told Asempa FM.



“I want the minister. Minister to minister so that we debate. Mahama called Akufo-Addo and he is running away and his appointees are also running away," the member of Parliament for Ododoiodio Constituency said.



"I’m calling for a debate between me and the minister of sports and debate between my ranking member on youth and sports and deputy sports minister Perry Okudzeto.

“I won’t allow Akufo-Addo to run away and for Asiamah to also run away. I want a debate at the Accra Sports Stadium”. he added.



However, Hon. Pius Enam Hazide has dared Mr. Vanderpuye insisting that he is ready to face him for the debate.



According to Mr. Hazide, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah is too big to debate Vanderpuye.



"We are focused on delivering our mandate and we don't want to disappoint Ghanaians," he told Asempa FM."They [National Democratic Congress] can brag but we are focused on fulfilling our promises.



"For me, the Sports Minister [Isaac Asiamah] is too big for the debate. I am ready to face Nii Lante Vanderpuye for the debate. I am daring him to show up for the debate," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.