I can still play professional football - Michael Essien jokes

Essien Int Ghana legend, Michael Essien

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Michael Essien has disclosed that he is the only one among his retired playing mates that can still play professional football.

It must, however, be emphasised that he said this on a lighter note during an engagement with FIFA.

In a video shared by the world football governing body on social media, the former Chelsea man has selected his best players at the Qatar tournament.

According to Michael Essien, his best goalkeeper at the tournament is Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

He chooses Raphael Varane as his best defender and Jude Bellingham as his preferred midfielder amongst the lot.

For his most skilled player, Michael Essien said he has no doubt it is world great and Argentina poster boy Lionel Messi.

When asked which retired player he believes will still be able to play professional football, the ex-Black Stars midfield enforcer said he can only bet on himself as he burst into laughter.

Watch the interview shared by FIFA below:

