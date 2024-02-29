I can’t stand insults from people I can feed - Dreams FC coach on why he didn't apply for Ghana job

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has revealed that he did not apply for the vacant Ghana coaching job because he can’t stand social media insults from people he can feed.

He believes that applying for the coaching role with Kurt Okraku as the Ghana Football Association president will give people the opportunity to make negative remarks about him.



“If I had applied people would say it is because Kurt Okraku is the GFA President that is why I applied. So I decided not to apply at all,” he told Asempa FC as monitored by footballghana.com.



“If you look at it, it’s like anything coming from Kurt that thing is not good. Some people will go to social media, people that you can even take care of will talk trash about you and I don’t like that.”

The Ghana Football Association opened up the job for interested coaches to apply and over 600 coaches submitted applications at the close of the deadline.



This process was initiated following the sacking of Chris Hughton after Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2023 AFCON.



The three weeks given to the search committee have elapsed but no announcement has been made yet.