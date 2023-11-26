I caused the penalty but we fought till the last whistle - Kudus reacts after win over Burnley

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has reacted his two assists that inspired West Ham’s 3-1 comeback win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Kudus conceded a soft penalty which led Burnley to secure the lead in the game with Jay Rodriguez confidently striking the ball into the net.



Unbroken by the mistake, Kudus's solo effort launched West Ham’s comeback in the 86th minute when he ventured into the opponent's box, delivering a precise short pass that unfortunately led to an own goal by Dara O’Shea, levelling the score.



With the game hanging in the balance, Kudus demonstrated his playmaking prowess once again in the 91st minute, delivering a skilful cross to set up teammate Tomas Soucek, who scored the winning goal for West Ham.



Reacting after the win, Kudus, who was voted as Man of the Match, revealed that it should have been easy for him to give up after letting the team down but he motivated himself to give off his best till the final whistle.



“Until the last whistle goes, we keep fighting till the end and you can see that in the win today. I just keep my focus on it. It’s easy to easily give up in games like this, especially when they have more of the ball and we defending but we still keep doing what we know best and luckily we get the win,” Kudus said.

With regards to the penalty decision against him, Kudus said, “I know my leg touched him but I don’t know how heavy that is or not, after that, my focus was I need to do anything to bring the team back in the game and you can see that in my actions.



“I had to use my individual skills to make something happen and luckily, it worked because I caused the penalty but I have to get the team back no matter what.”





"We keep fighting to the end and you can see an example of that today" ⚒️



Mo speaks on the Hammers' hustle never stopping until its over ???? pic.twitter.com/iIg2IF0xqK — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 26, 2023

JNA/AE