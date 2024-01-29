I contributed to Ghana’s embarrassment at 2023 AFCON - Osman Bukari issues apology

Winger, Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has issued an apology following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars were knocked out at the group stages of the tournament after picking up two out of a maximum 9 points.



The team lost its first game to Cape Verde by 2-1 before drawing subsequent matches to Egypt and Mozambique.



Osman Bukari, in a post on X, described the Black Stars performance as an embarrassment.



The winger explained that he contributed to the Black Stars failure at the tournament but they will work harder and return stronger at the next tournament.



Read Osman Bukari’s post below

It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation & the fact that we let you down and our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it.



I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for the team and the country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight someday. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love and support!!





JNA