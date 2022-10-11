0
I convinced Herbert Mensah to buy Stephen Oduro - Michael Osei

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Michael Osei has stated that he convinced Herbert Mensah to buy Stephen Oduro who is known as Tico Tico in football circles.

According to Michael Osei Herbert Mensah was not interested in buying players who were not tall and well-built. He however told Herbert Mensah that Stephen Oduro does not meet the requirements he wants but he is talented.

Ember added that he has played football with Stephen Oduro since childhood and Oduro joining him at Kotoko will be great for the club because they understand each other.

“Stephen Oduro I told Herbert Mensah to bring him. That time Herbert Mensah said Stephen Oduro was too small, Herbert Mensah liked big players Frank Atsu, Isaac Owusu players who were big and tall. He liked the foreign style but at that time lots of players were small. I played with Oduro when we were kids,” he said on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV as monitored by footballghana.com

Stephen Oduro joined the Porcupine Warriors from Real Tamale United.

