I didn’t believe ‘Maamobi boy’ is standing inside Anfield–Ashimeru on UCL debut

Majid Ashimeru in action against Liverpool

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has said he couldn’t believe he was the ‘Maamobi boy’ standing inside Anfield when he came on to make his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.

The Red Bull Salzburg star played his first Champions League game in a group stage match against Jurgen Klopp’s side that lost 4-3 last season.



Ashimeru says he didn’t want to come on because of the intimidating crowd but had to do it to make himself and his family proud when substituted into the game in the 78th minute.



“Getting my debut at Anfield was crazy,” he told Joy News. “The fans, the atmosphere, everything was crazy. I couldn’t believe I’m the one from Maamobi standing here.



“It was a proud moment for me and my family. Playing in the Champions League is the dream of every player, and it was a dream come true for me.

“One thing even my coach didn’t know was that I was scared when he called me to warm up. The fans were shouting, and I have never seen fans like that before.



“It’s really difficult to play against Liverpool because when you are on the field, the fans are really close to you and you feel their pressure.



“I was warming up, and I saw our trainer tell me to change and go in, but deep down, I didn’t want to play but I had to play for me, my family, and the people supporting me.



“Although we lost, we were happy because losing 4-3 at Anfield was a positive for us.”