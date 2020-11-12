I didn’t swerve Kotoko for Legon Cities because of money – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah has lifted the lid on why he opted to sign for Legon Cities at the expense of the record holder of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko.

Asamoah Gyan was reportedly closer to joining Asante Kotoko after he reiterated his desire to play for the Kumasi-based club before he retires from the game.



However, the Africa all-time scorer at the FIFA World Cup joined Legon Cities on the transfer deadline day as it was reported that the Porcupines Warriors led by Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah was not able to meet the striker’s financial demands.



But Asamoah Gyan is still not ruling out a move to Asante Kotoko in the future.

"As everybody knows, I am a big fan of Kotoko. Since I was a kid I support Kotoko with my whole heart but this is work. As a professional footballer, if something doesn't suit me, I can make my decision and I don't want to go into details," Gyan told reporters at the team’s dinner.



"Right now, I'm a player of Legon Cities, I'm here to enjoy my football. Kotoko is a club I always support and you might not know what will happen in the future.



He added: "It is not about money. As a footballer when you are going to a team there is a lot that should favour you like the environment. When it comes to money I'm blessed. I think Legon Cities have got a better project. They have got a lot of things to do in the future and I had to evaluate all."