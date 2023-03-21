I don’t have particular criteria for selection of players – Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has said that there will be no definite criteria for the selection of players into the Black Stars.

According to the former Newcastle United manager, there is a thought process that goes into the selection of national team players but that can be disputed with injured players.



As a result, he cannot tell Ghanaians that there would not be definite criteria for Black Stars call-ups because national team football is about compromise and adjustment.



"There won't be definite metrics for selection. There is a thought process that goes into every squad. And sometimes that thought process goes out of the window when you have injured players."



"International football is always about compromise and it is always about adjustments," Chris Hughton said at his unveiling ceremony in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Chris Hughton's first assignment as Black Stars coach will be in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23 in Kumasi will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.











JE/KPE