I don’t see myself coaching the Black Stars - Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana International, Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana and Accra Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe has ruled out coaching the Black Stars, saying he has a lot of work doing.

Tagoe, a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa said on Angel TV that, he is not out of football despite not being active.



According to him, he is currently into scouting but said coaching the national team is something he has never thought about.



“For now am into scouting. To be frank, I have not thought of coaching the Black Stars because I have a lot of work doing” he said.

“Even in future, I don’t see myself coaching the Black Stars, I have not planned for it and moreover I don’t have passion for it so I don’t think it is in my plans now”



Prince Tagoe capped 36 times for Ghana scoring 7 goals between 2006 and 2012.