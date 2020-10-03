I fell in love with KP Boateng after seeing him play for Ghana at 2010 World Cup - Adriano Galliani

Galliani signed Boateng for AC Milan after the 2010 World Cup

Chief Executive Officer of Italian serie B outfit, AC Monza, Adriano Galliani has revealed that his affection for Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng dates back to 2010 when he (Boateng) played for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Galliani, the then President of AC Milan, immediately signed him for the San Siro outfit where they both chalked successes with the Red and Black stripes, including winning the Scudetto.



Ten years on, the two have maintained a good relationship forcing Galliani to sign him again, but this time for serie B newcomers AC Monza.



“I fell in love with him, footballing speaking, seeing him play with Ghana at the 2010 World Cup," he said at the Ghanaian forward's unveiling.

"I was in Forte dei Marmi where I met Enrico Preziosi who told me that he had blocked it, but that some problems had arisen. So I intervened and took him to Milan.



"That for Boateng is an ancient love, there was this possibility and I took it, but I have to honor the player who gave up a lot of money to come here. Part of his salary was paid by Fiorentina. His arrival is definitive with automatic renewal should we go to Serie A ".