I got too many enemies after beating Bukom Banku - Bastie Samir

Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir, has revealed that people regarded him as an enemy after his famous win over Brimah Kamoko better known as Bukom Banku.

Bastie Samir shot into fame after his knockout win over Bukom Banku in 2017.



Bastie Samir delivered two powerful knockdowns on Bukom Banku to win their bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Seven years after his big win, Bastie Samir has revealed that beating the African Mayweather has actually made things tough for him. Boxing promoters aren't giving him many chances to shine because of it, he has claimed.



“I got too many enemies, nobody wanted to help me. There was no support and I didn’t get any fight,” Bastie Samir said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“I was left alone sitting at home although I was a good boxer who could have fetched a world title for the country. I was delayed for five years, it got to a time when sometimes they prevented people from helping me. But the GBA did a good job.”



“Just because I beat Bukom Banku, there are a lot of promoters who don’t want to give me a fight. They’re wishing for my downfall,” he added.



The 37-year-old boxer was speaking on the back of his defeat to Nigerian boxer Rasheed Idowu who knocked him out in round 2 to win the vacant UBO African Light Heavyweight title.



