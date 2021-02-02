I have no issues with Asante Kotoko - Yusif Chibsah insists

Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, Chief Executive of Club Consult Africa

The Chief Executive of Club Consult Africa, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has said he has no problems with his former club Asante Kotoko.

Chibsah manages several former Asante Kotoko players who have dragged the club before the player status committee about issues of unfair dismissal.



This has led to a lot of rumours swelling around that Yusif Chibsah has issues with the club that is why he is leading the charge at the player status committee against the club.



Speaking in an interview with Kessben FM, the former midfielder said there is no bad blood between himself and Kotoko.



"I have no outstanding issues with Kotoko. So many of the people talking outside do not know the actual detailed information of what's existing between Kotoko and me," he told Kessben FM.

"Football is properly governed by rules so whatever is happening between Kotoko and some of my players at the players' status committee shouldn't be seen as a personal issue with Krobea."



"Just recently, you noticed that I was having a private discussion with Kotoko administrative manager, Mr Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi. And as I talk to you, I have a scheduled meeting with Kotoko on Matthew Antwi.



"So I completely have no bad blood relationship with Kotoko," Mr Alhassan Yussif Chisah insisted.