I have no regret serving on Normalization Committee – Naa Odofoley

Despite the vicious attacks and sexists attacks she suffered, Naa Odofoley has no regret over her decision to serve on the Normalization Committee.

During the almost one year period of the committee, Odofoley was consistently dragged by some soccer administrators who openly expressed their misgivings with her attitude.



Initially, her competence was questioned as some suggested that her presence on the committee was due to her relationship with certain figures within the government.



The second phase of the attacks saw her and other committee members being under siege for allegedly pocketing loads of cash from FIFA.



Some critics alleged that the NC was unwilling to complete their work because of the benefits they were enjoying from the deal.



But as stated in an earlier interview with www.ghanaweb.com Odofoley says the $4,000 monthly allowance was peanut.



The lawyer with over seventeen years of experience says she lost out on some major deals because of her commitment to Ghana football.

“It was very funny people felt we were dragging. I was in a hurry to meet the next legal year and start. I had already missed one year and I had clients who were threatening to take their cases elsewhere. It is public knowledge that I was paid $4,000 a month”.



For someone who suffered all these attacks, you would assume that Odofoley would have some regrets for putting her law profession on hold to help deliver Ghana football from the shackles of the Number12 documentary but that is not the case.



Odofoley says the experience has been worthwhile.



“I don’t regret serving on the Normalization Committee despite the issues. Despite the baptism of fire and everything, I have not regretted one bit, It has been a useful exercise and I have met some wonderful people. I have learnt a lot about human nature and bettered myself”.





