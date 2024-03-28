I hope Black Stars players learn from mistakes in Nigeria, Uganda friendlies before next assignment – Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has admitted that there is a lot to be done for the Ghana male senior national team to get back to its best form.

Speaking after the two friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, the gaffer said he was not impressed with the team’s finishing.



He also raised concerns about player indiscipline on the field which resulted in several yellow and red cards.



“Yes. This is what we also have to work on, whatever. I was not happy with the decision at all and don’t want to go into the details. But surely we have to learn out of this. I think the discipline off the pitch in this camp was very good but the discipline on the pitch to play to good, play hard but with intelligence and not getting silly yellow and red cards.

“This discipline has to be much better and this is something we addressed after the match which we have to work on and the most important thing is that the players learn out of this. We made a lot of changes also in the second game and for me, it was important coming new, having being there two years on to see where the players are standing and to give players a chance as much as I can,” Coach Otto Addo said as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.



In the interview with the media team of the GFA, Coach Otto Addo said he hopes players will learn from their mistakes before the next assignment of the Black Stars.



“For me, it was a good lesson, I got a lot of answers on too many questions, a lot of questions on my mind have been answered and this is good and positive. We have to work on it now. We will monitor the players in the next two months before we have the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and we hope that they will learn from their mistakes from today,” Otto Addo said.