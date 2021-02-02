'I just can't stop him'-Burnley winger Brady on stopping Hudson-Odei

Burnley winger Robbie Brady has admitted to struggling against Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi when the two teams clashed in the Premier League on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Chelsea won the game by 2-0 with Hudson-Odoi been the main threat for the Blues in that encounter.
It was Thomas Tuchel's first win as the manager for the West London club.
Hudson-Odei was deployed at the wing-back position where he excelled and was adjudged Man of the Match after the game.
Brady was tasked with keeping Hudson-Odei quiet in the game but failed to execute that mandate.
According to reports, Burnley boss Sean Dyche shouted at his player to "tune in" as Hudson-Odoi toyed with both him and the defense.
The 29-year-old responded in hilarious fashion, claiming "I just can’t stop him, what do you want me to do?"
Brady’s honesty reflected the impressive performance Hudson-Odoi put in as he assisted the opening goal while causing countless problems for the visitors.
The Englishman has been incredible of late, having a hand in five goals in his last eight games, scoring three and assisting two.
