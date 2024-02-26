I like rich young men not old rich men - Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu reveals

Black Queens forward, Evelyn Badu

Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu has defined her ideal man, saying that physical attributes are not the foremost considerations she makes regarding her dream partner.

Speaking to GTV Sports+ about her ideal man, Evelyn Badu said she is attracted to rich young men.



“I don’t have specifications, just have money. I don’t want those old men who are rich; I want the young rich guys. I want the money the young guys have. The boys have money. They ride the big cars in town like Benz and the others,” She told GTVSports Plus.



Evelyn Badu is a forward who plays for Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL. She is arguably the biggest talent in the Black Queens currently.



Badu is rated as one of the best female talents in Africa after winning the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year and CAF Young Player of the Year in 2022.

The former Hasaacas Ladies player is currently with the Black Queens in Zambia for the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. Ghana needs an aggregate win to book a spot at the Olympics after losing the first leg 1-0.





