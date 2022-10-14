I’m always ready to play anywhere to help Sturm Graz - Gregory Wüthrich

Swiss-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Gregory Wüthrich

Swiss-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Gregory Wüthrich has stressed that he does not mind playing in any defensive position to help his club, Sturm Graz.

The centre-back since the start of the 2022/23 football season has played very well and helped his team to pick crucial points.



In the last five matches of Sturm Graz where the team has picked 13 out of 15 points, Gregory Wüthrich has been a key man in the defense of the Austrian Bundesliga club.



Speaking in an interview, the defender has disclosed that he is always ready to play anywhere to help his team.

“It doesn't matter to me whether I play left or right in central defence. I feel very comfortable on both sides and therefore I can be used flexibly. Borko and Affi are also very good at it, especially Borko, who hasn't played that much in the last year, is always there when he gets the chance.



“It is also important that we have two people in each position and that we have good quality staff. That's why I don't have big problems adapting quickly,” Gregory Wüthrich shared.



