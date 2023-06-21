'I'm beyond blessed to make my senior Ghana debut' - Ernest Nuamah

FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah

FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah has expressed his excitement about making his senior debut for the Ghana national team.

The 19-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate came on as a second-half substitute as the Black Stars drew a blank against Madagascar on Sunday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



He replaced Kamaldeen Sulemana as a 62nd-minute substitute and played 28 minutes in the game.



His presence was felt on the pitch from his first touch, as he sat down an opponent.



Two days after the game, he took to social media to express gratitude for realizing a dream.

"'From dreams to reality' Beyond blessed to make my debut for the Ghana," he wrote.



"It's a calling, a heritage, a passion. Embracing every step of this dream through the ups & downs. Grateful for this opportunity & thankful for this journey. Ready to give my all for Ghana."



He is expected to link up with Ghana's U23 national team the Black Meteors for the 2023 U23 AFCON to be played in Morocco this coming weekend.