0
Menu
Sports

I'm disappointed - Asafa Powell on lack of athletics facilities in Ghana

Asafa Powell Sampsons Deen Asafa Powell durig his tour in Ghana

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell has expressed his disappointment over the lack of athletics facilities in Ghana.

Powell was surprised by the lack of training facilities for sprinters despite Ghana producing some great sprinters who competed on the international stage.

He, who visit Ghana for a 10-day holiday, emphatically stated his dismay, citing that he would have wanted to compete with Ghana's great Aziz Zakari in the country but there are no professional tracks to host them.

"To be honest, I’m very disappointed. You guys had excellent sprinters back in the days. I remember competing against Aziz Zakari. When I went to the field and heard that I was going to compete with I will go like this guy was coming to pressure me. He was one of those great sprinters so coming here and not seeing the real professional track is very disappointing.

"What if I came here and I wanted to come to work out or something? This is an area that Ghana needs to improve," he quizzed

The Jamaican sprinter competed with Zakari in the men's 100m event at the Athens Super Grand Prix in 2005 in Greece.

Powell broke Tim Montgomery of USA's time of 9.78 seconds, setting a new record time of 9.77 seconds.

Aziz Zakari represented Ghana at 2000, 2004, and 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

He won silver and bronze at the World athletics final.

He was also a bronze medalist at the All-African Games and a two-time gold medalist at the African Championship.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money