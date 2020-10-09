I’m disciplined; not arrogant - Kwabena Owusu insists

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu

Ghana international, Kwabena Owusu insists that he is not an indiscipline player but a respectful and affable guy.

The striker in the past year has been perceived and counted as one of the indiscipline and disrespectful players after his alleged issues in Egypt during the U-23 Africa Championship.



According to him, a lot of the things that have been said to have happened at the tournament are false and what people say about him is not true.

Speaking to Bigality on Hot FMs 'Focal Sports', Kwabena Owusu said, "I am not an indiscipline player but am a respectful and affable guy”.



The striker added, “I am a very respectful footballer not an arrogant. I respect a lot”.