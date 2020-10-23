I’m happy to be back – Abass Mohammed after re-signing for Medeama SC

Striker Abass Mohammed

Striker Abass Mohammed has expressed his delight after re-signing for Medeama SC ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season.

“Medeama Sporting Club have completed the signing of striker Abass Mohammed on a free transfer."



“Abass has signed a two-year deal with the Mauve and Yellows to complete his return to Tarkwa," an official club statement has announced today.



Speaking in his first interview after returning to the Tarkwa-based club, Abass Mohammed said he is happy to be back home.



“It's a great feeling and I’m very happy to be back. I look forward to working with a crop of talented players to ensure we achieve our set goals," the former Asante Kotoko attacker said as quoted on the website of Medeama SC.



He added, "I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible to position the club on the global map. This is home and I can’t wait to start repaying the confidence on the pitch.”

Abass Mohammed has become the replacement for striker Prince Opoku Agyemang who has sealed a loan move to South African side Cape Town City FC.





Thrilled to have a super talented footballer as part of our team.



Together, we will reach new heights. Welcome back home, Abass Mohammed!



Details here: https://t.co/yXXUZEnTzE#MEDSC #MauveandYellow???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/4ct7JRJk5s — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 23, 2020