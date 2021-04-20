I’m happy to join the biggest club in Algeria – Joseph Esso

Joseph Esso formerly played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC

Ghana forward Joseph Esso has expressed his delight after joining Algerian outfit MC Algers.

Esso signed a 3-year deal with the Algerian giants from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC after passing his medicals on Monday.



At his unveiling, Esso said he is happy to join the biggest club in Algeria and is hoping to contribute his quota to the club.



“I’m happy to be in Mouloudia Club. It’s a very good club and the biggest in Algeria so I am very happy joining the club,” he told the club's media.

Asked about his swashbuckling performance with Dreams FC, he indicated he was enjoying the season with the club and is hoping to replicate it at MC Algers."



“I was enjoying my season with my former club scoring 11 goals out of 17 games, I think it’s a plus for me I think I was enjoying my stay with them” he added.



Esso earned his maiden Ghana call-up for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers last month against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.