I'm honoured - Lawrence Ati-Zigi reacts to winning best goalkeeper in Switzerland

St. Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

St. Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has said he feels privileged to have won the best goalkeeper award in the Swiss league.

Ati-Zigi was named the best goalkeeper and made the team of the season on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.



The Black Stars goalkeeper took to Instagram to express his gratitude after winning the award.



"It is truly a great honour to receive this award... Thank you for the support and recognition and for those who made this possible. Thank you all. It's really a pleasure. God bless you all," he wrote on Instagram.



Ati-Zigi had an outstanding season. He played 30 games, faced 146 shots, pulled 103 saves - most by a goalkeeper, and had a 70 percent save rate. He kept 4 clean sheets and conceded 44 goals in 30 games.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is currently Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper after his impressive showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





EE/OGB