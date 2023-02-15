I'm sorry for my unnecessary and stupid comments - Pep Guardiola apologizes to Steven Gerrard

A photo of Pep Guardiola and Steven Gerrard

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has apologized to England legend, Steven Gerrard for making a mockery of his famous slip which cost Liverpool the 2012-2013 English Premier League trophy.

The slip from Steven Gerrard in 2004 enabled Demba Ba to score the second goal to win the game for Chelsea at Anfield which led to Manchester City winning the English Premier League at the expense of Liverpool.



Pep Guardiola while defending Manchester City over alleged financial rule breaches and not competing fairly asked if they are to be blamed for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield against Chelsea.



“I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping,” Guardiola told the press.



However, the City manager has apologized to Steven Gerrard describing what he said as unnecessary and stupid.



“I apologize to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments. He knows how I admire him and his career and what he has done for this country I am living and training in,” Pep Guardiola said as quoted by the BBC.



Meanwhile, Manchester City might lose points, and trophies or even be relegated from the Premier League if they are found guilty by the allegations levelled against them.

