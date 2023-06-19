I’m the first coach to win MTN FA Cup as player and coach - Karim Zito shares excitement

Coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito was over the moon on Sunday evening after leading the team to lift the MTN FA Cup trophy.

Speaking in his post-match interview, he was forced to brag a bit as he pointed out that he has become the first coach in the country to win the MTN FA Cup twice as a place and now as a coach.



“I feel extremely high. I’m the first coach to win this Cup twice with Asante Kotoko as a player and today I have won the cup as a coach so I’m very very happy,” Coach Karim Zito said.



The MTN FA Cup final for the 2022/23 football season was played between Dreams FC and King Faisal on Sunday evening.

Coach Karim Zito got his tactics right and led his team to a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes to be crowned Champions.



The Dawu-based club will now represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.