I missed the 2006 World Cup because I wasn't a foreign based player - Hamza Mohammed

Hamza Mohammed, former Black Stars player

Hamza Mohammed saw it all for Ghana playing for every national team right from the U-17, U-20, U-23 to the Black Stars.

But when it came to the ultimate he was jettisoned for foreign-based players some who never featured during the World Cup qualifiers.



He was part of Ghana's team that helped qualified the nation to the first-ever World Cup tournament in Germany in 2006.



Hamza Mohammed missed just one game out of the qualifiers that is the win over South Africa in Kumasi but was snubbed when the Mundial arrived.



According to the former Kotoko and Hearts player, he missed out because he was not a foreign-based player.



He says there were lots of offers to leave Ghana for pastures anew but waits thinking that there will be better offers when he Ghana qualifies for the World Cup and he plays.

“I played in all the national teams from the U17 to the senior national team, until we qualified to the World Cup," Hamza told TV3.



“It is only one match that I missed against South Africa in Kumasi, aside from that [game], I featured in all the qualifying matches.



“During those qualifiers, we had so many opportunities [to join clubs abroad] but the aim was that when we get to the World Cup, we will get a better offer. But unfortunately, some of us could not make it to the World Cup for reasons best known to the authorities.



“I believe if I took that opportunity that came our way [to become] foreign-based player, I would have made it to the World Cup. That is my only regret, but life always moves on,” he said.



Hamza Mohammed is now coach of Division One League side Tamale City FC.