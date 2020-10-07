I nearly accepted to play for Nigeria – Joetex Frimpong

Former Ghana international Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong

Former Black Stars striker, Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong has revealed that he nearly accepted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during his heydays because he was consistently overlooked by the technical handlers of the Ghana national team.

The former Eyimba FC marksman played for the Black Stars between 2005 and 2009.



Joetex Frimpong told Angel FM in Kumasi that officials from the Nigerian national team approached him to play for the Super Eagles but his father propelled him to turn down the offer.



“My call-up came at the right time. In fact, I wasn’t expecting it because when you play for a club in Africa nobody watches you, mostly we want foreign players.”

“What I know is that, when you travel outside Ghana to Nigeria or Benin, you are a foreigner but in our case people think that when you are in Africa you are still a local player.”



“Due to this, I was not expecting any call-up until they called me for U-23. Nigeria too approached me but my dad told me to represent Ghana. I was personally interested to play for Nigeria but it took my dad to convince me,” he concluded.