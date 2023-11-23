I regret ditching Denmark to play for Ghana - Enock Adu Kofi

Former Malmo FF midfielder, Enock Adu Kofi

Former Malmo Fotbollforening midfielder, Enock Adu Kofi, has stated that he regrets declining an offer to represent Denmark in the hope of playing for the Black Stars.

Adu Kofi narrated that the Denish Football Federation wanted to lure him to play for Denmark when he was at his peak, but he only had his eye on the Black Stars because he had played for the Ghana U17.



"Yeah, Denmark tried, but I was young that time (I only wanted to play for Ghana) and I was at my peak. I was playing Champions League and Europa League so I was very confident that something like that (playing for Ghana) would happen but..." he told Pure FM.



When asked whether he regrets turning down Denmark, the midfielder who has made only one appearance for Black Stars said: "Oh yeah, sometimes I get worried, but because I feel that I deserve it."



He continued that if he should get the opportunity today, he would accept it.



"If it happens today, I would take that opportunity because we players always want to prove ourselves."



The former AIK midfielder admitted that playing regularly for his club and yet he is constantly overlooked during Black Stars call-ups worries him.

"It is really painful and sometimes you will feel it. Because all the time you play 90 minutes you would think, you are really doing well and you'd think they will call you for you to showcase what you've got. Sometimes, my only encouragement is maintaining my level and playing 90 minutes always and hoping that they will call me one day."



Enoch Adu Kofi, 33, currently plays for Finish side Ekenäs Idrottsförening. He joined the club in 2023 and has helped them secure qualification to the top-flight league.



He began his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana before securing a move to Europe to play for OGC Nice in 2008.



He has played for some notable clubs including, Nordsjaelland, Malmo, Club Brugge, AIK and others.



EE/OGB