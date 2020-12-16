'I respect every club in this league'- Andre Ayew reacts to praises from English Championship managers

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, seems to have shown his class in the English Championship with his performances for Swansea City and has been recognized by other managers in the division.

The 30-year-old has relaunched his career since joining the Welsh club two seasons ago after a failed move to Turkish side Fenerbache.



Ayew propelled Swansea City to the Champions play-off last season scoring 18 goals in the process but lost out in the semi-finals.



In recent weeks, Tony Pulis of Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town’s Nathan Jones, Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray, and Jason Tindall of AFC Bournemouth have all come out to praise the former Olympique Marseille star for playing well and being amongst the best players in the division.



The Black Stars captain has continued from where he left off this season scoring nine goals in the ongoing campaign for Swansea as they sit fourth on the table with 33 points after matchday 18.



Ayew has reacted to the comments made by the other managers on his performances in the league.

He has been tagged to be above all the players in the division due to his performances.



"It’s a good thing. I don’t mind, if they’re jealous, then my manager will be happy. I need to keep going the way I’m going,” he replied.



“It’s always good to hear from managers that you’re a good player and the best in the league. I work hard every day to try and make that happen".



“I respect every club in the league. I’ve played in every competition which exists in the world, but I respect this league very much and if I’m not at the top of my game, I won’t get the praises from other managers” Ayew concluded.



Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has also indicated that Andre Ayew's level is not the championship.

“We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It’s been brilliant to work with him.”



“But I understand Andre is a better player than the Championship. That’s a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that".



The 30-year old has had stints with Olympic Marseille, West Ham United, and Fenerbache.