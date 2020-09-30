I stopped playing football due to bad tackles - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamud Bawumia has revealed that growing up he wanted to be a footballer but was forced to abandon that hopes due to poor tackles from colleagues.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Eko Sii Sen show, he disclosed that he was forced to look for a different sport due to the brutalities in football.



He says he was short and that didn't suit him as a footballer so ultimately left for tennis.



"I wanted to be a footballer but my mates were given me tough tackles on the pitch," the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana told.

"I was short as well so it was a disadvantage to me.



According to the Vice President after been hounded out of football he took delight and tennis.



"I resort to tennis and I was comfortable with that. I was fun though but I am happy with everything," he added.