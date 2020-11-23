I turned down an opportunity to play for Burnley - Albert Adomah

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Ghana winger, Albert Adomah, has revealed that he once turned down an opportunity to play for Premier League side, Burnley.

The 32-year-old who joined Queens Park Rangers this summer could not have a taste of Premier League football after playing a crucial role in helping Aston Villa to secure a promotion.



But in an interview, Adomah said he had an opportunity to play for Burnley but turned down the chance as he considered the interest of his family.



“At the time I wanted to stay in the Premier League – it’s the promised land," he said.



“I had tried to get a new deal at Boro and it hadn’t come to fruition and then I found out that there were a few clubs interested in me."

“I knew Aston Villa was a big club and I knew if I came to the club I could help them get a promotion – I wanted to stay in the Premier League but I had to decide what would be best for my future – which at the time was Villa."



“I turned down Burnley – it was more down to what was best for my family. It was a better option financially, I had a young family, and I thought I could go and help them get promoted at the first time of asking."



"It was unfortunate that it came in my third and final season,” he added.