I used to wash clothes for Ghana U-17 players - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana international, Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he used to wash the clothes of some senior players he was with at the national under-17 camp.

According to Stephen Appiah, he was the youngest player in camp and was always compelled to do the laundry of his senior teammates.



Appiah admitted that he never felt disrespected about it but rather served as a motivation for him.



Touching on some of his experience growing up as a young player, Appiah said, “It wasn’t easy. I went camping to meet players like Christian Sarbah, Attah Darko, Emmanuel Bentil and the rest. I was the youngest player in the team.”



“I was training with them and I used to wash their clothes. At times after training, they will bring their pants and shirts and I will have to wash them for them,” the former Juventus player told Joy Sports.



He explained that players nowadays have an easy transition from the youth team to the national team because there are no senior players who will instil discipline in them.

He said while I was washing, “I didn’t feel bad about it,” however, “players of today have it easy.”



Appiah believed that it was through his service that earned him his Ghana’s captainship which saw him lead the country to its first World Cup in history.



"When we started to read the Bible and understand life, we got to know that before you have to be great, you have to serve," he said.



JNA