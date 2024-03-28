I’ve gotten answers to many questions on my mind after Nigeria, Uganda friendlies – Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has revealed that he has found answers to the many questions he had before the Nigeria and Uganda friendlies.
The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach failed to win his first two games as Ghana coach on his return for a second stint with the four-time African champions.
The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the first friendly before giving away the lead twice to draw 2-2 with Uganda in the second game.
Some familiar things played out in both games that also happened at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking after the draw with the Cranes, Otto Addo said he found answers to questions he had prior to the games.
“For me, it was a good lesson. I got a lot of answers on too many questions, a lot of questions on my mind have been answered and this is good and positive.
“We have to work on it now. We will monitor the players in the next two months before we have the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and we hope that they will learn from their mistakes from today.”
- I will observe and have a lot of talks with players before the next Black Stars assignment – Otto Addo
- Ratings of Black Stars players against Uganda: Jerome Opoku, Francis Abu seize chance
- Watch highlights of Black Stars’ 2-2 draw with Uganda in international friendly
- Dede and I will stay committed to Black Stars until the end - Jordan Ayew assures Ghanaians
- Otto Addo aims to reignite Black Stars' form for World Cup qualifiers
- Read all related articles