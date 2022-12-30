1
I want to be a coach - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Herthas Kevin Prince Boateng Waehrend Eines Trainingsspiels. Kevin-Prince Boateng is eyeing a career in coaching

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed what he wants to do after he retires from football at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 35-year-old has stated his desire to continue engaging in football when his active professional career ends.

"I know football, I think football, my life is football," said Boateng.

"I don't know 100% what I'm going to do yet, of course, I want to stay at Hertha,"

Boateng was initially uncertain. The former midfielder from AC Milan and FC Barcelona then immediately expressed a hidden ambition.

"In the last few weeks I've really wanted to become a coach," Boateng explained.

"I've seen a lot of coaches and I think I can do it too or I can even do it better," said the Hertha player.

Boateng caused laughter and applause in the studio. "Maybe I'll become a coach in the Bundesliga one day," he added.

