I want to be a freekick expert in future – Ghana U-20 star

Black Satellites player, Percious Boah

Black Satellites attacker Percious Boah is hoping to become one of the best freekick takers in the world.

Boah at a younger age has converted some great kicks in competitive games at the International level and is hoping to become one of the best in the world in the future.



The Dreams FC attacker attributed his ability to convert set pieces to training and the desire to do it even when he fails to score.



“I always train and that is why I usually hit the target.



“Sometimes I miss too but I put in a lot of effort and hard work to keep scoring.

“I want to be one of the best in the future and I will keep working hard to make that happen,” he said in an interview with 3Sports.



Percious Boah has converted from set-piece twice in the ongoing AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania and stands a chance of winning the golden boot but his focus is on the trophy before any individual accolade.



“So far, team effort has been good and thanks to them I have 3 goals. We want to win if I score fine. But if I don’t score and we still win, there’s no problem at all.



“Maybe we will see if I can win the goal king award too. We all just need to focus and win,” he added.