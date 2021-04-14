I want to be a great team player at USM Alger – Kwame Poku

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku, has opened up on his target after completing a move to Algerian giants USM Alger from Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko SC.

The 22-year-old who made his Black Stars debut last month during the international break was officially unveiled on Tuesday, signing a four and half year deal with the North African club.



Speaking after his unveiling, the enterprising forward revealed that his ultimate goal is to play well and be a great team player.



“My ultimate goal and aim is to play well for the team and also be a great team player so I can help my team to possibly win the Algeria Ligue 1 at the end of the season," he told the club media.

“I want to play and play well, and I also want to be a reliable player for the club and not only help the team in the league but any other competition the team finds itself or take part and I want to help my team so we can be successful in all competitions will participate in during my time here”, he added.



Kwame Poku scored 9 goals in 16 appearances for Asante Kotoko before his move to Algeria.