I want to be like Asamoah Gyan - Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has told GhanaWeb in an interview that he wants his football to mirror that of Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

Antoine Semenyo became the star man for the Black Stars when he came off the bench to score the winner in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Coincidentally, Asamoah Gyan was the last Ghanaian player to score against Angola in 2010 AFCON quarter final game.



Semenyo told GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio in an interview on the Sports Check that he idolized Asamoah Gyan growing up and dreams of becoming like him.



“I used to watch him when it came to the AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him,” the former Bristol City player told GhanaWeb.



Antoine Semenyo made his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 and scored his first goal in a friendly match against Switzerland days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



His fine form at the English Championship side, Bristol City where he scored 3 goals at the start of 2023 earned him a transfer move to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

JNA/KPE