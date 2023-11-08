I want to leave in January - Thomas Partey reportedly tells Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has reportedly told Arsenal he wants to depart the club in January 2024.

According to Italian football portal, Tutto Mercato, the player has informed Arsenal of his desire to leave and is currently considering a move back to Spain.



The report also indicated that the Ghanaian has ruled out a possible move to Juventus who were interested in him during the summer transfer.



Thomas Partey is currently on the sidelines due to a muscle injury he suffered in October. He has played only four games for Arsenal this season due to consistent injuries.



The 30-year-old was initially linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer after drawing strong interest from Saudi Arabia.



However, the move fell through after the clubs failed to meet Arsenal's 40 million-euro asking price.



The Ghanaian is pivotal for Arsenal, however, his injury concerns has placed him on the club's outgoing list.

According to reports, the Gunners are reportedly willing to offload him for a reasonable price.



