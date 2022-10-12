I want to meet President Akufo-Addo - Mohammed Polo begs

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo

The 65-year-old Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo, has publicly stated that he would love to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak player, it is important that he gets to meet Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has on several occasions acknowledged his contribution to Ghana football.



"I will want to meet the President, and it is important that I meet him. I have been at the same event with him, but the organizers didn't announce that I was there even though he acknowledged what I have done to promote Ghana football at the event held in Accra in 2017," Mohammed Polo said on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Mohammed Polo scored 25 goals in 54 appearances for the Black Stars after making his Ghana debut in 1973 and ending his national team career in 1985.



He played a key role in helping Ghana win its third African Cup of Nations on home soil in the 1978 edition.