I was played out of position in Black Stars- Prince Tagoe

Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe has revealed that he could not score more goals for the Black Stars because he was asked to play in a different position.

The former Black Meteors striker earned a reputation for being one of the deadliest strikers Ghana had ever produced but could not find the net during the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa.



In an interview with Juliet Bawuah, he explained that he was instructed to do more defensive work which limited his offense.



He was usually found on the wing.



“During my days with the Black Meteors where Asamoah Gyan was playing with me, we were playing as two top as in two strikers. But in the Black Stars, I was played out of position, the coach used me as a winger which I was doing double work.”

“Because I was instructed to drop back to defends to support when we were not with the ball.”



“I was played out of position by playing at the wings to Gyan which was the coach decision.”



He scored seven goals for Ghana in 36 appearances.

