I was shocked - Dan Kwaku Yeboah reacts to Ken Agyapong's numbers in Bantama Constituency

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has commended Kennedy Agyapong for the numbers he garnered in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Kwaku Yeboah is impressed by the performance of Kennedy Agyapong in the polls which saw Bawumia emerge victorious as the presidential candidate of the NPP.



Kwaku Yeboah’s admiration and shock at Kennedy Agyapong’s performance in the polls stems from the late timing of Kennedy Agyapong’s declaration of intentions to run for the polls.



Kwaku Yeboah was also stunned that Kennedy Agyapong managed to garner an impressive number of votes in the primaries.



“I doff my heart to him because he fought a good fight. Originally, Kennedy Agyapong didn’t have a presidential ambition so for him to make those numbers is impressive. He has earned my respect.



“What shocks me most is Bantama. I was shocked Bantama is NPP’s Florida so for him to have gone head-to-head with Bawumia in Bantama was strange. He has also united the party.

“When he received the mic at the stadium, I thought he was going to boom but he has rather united the party. He pulled surprise with the voting and also pulled surprise with the peace message,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong polled numbers which have been described as impressive by political watchers who previously expected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to sail through easily.



In the Bantama constituency, Kennedy Agyapong managed 404 votes which is 18 votes less than what Bawumia accrued.



Bawumia won NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of total valid votes cast. Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second with 37.41%.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.

Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



