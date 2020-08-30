Sports News

I was suspended indefinitely from Hasaacas – Olabode Williams discloses

Former Hasaacas FC player, Herbert Olabode Williams has disclosed that he was suspended indefinitely from Hasaacas which made him leave the team to Abiola Babes in Nigeria.

Keeping the name to himself, the 'Emperor' said he was suspended because of his refusal to fully relocate from Accra to Takoradi by the chairman of Hasaacas at the time.



Making more revelations in an interview with ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports Plus , Olabode said: “I was suspended indefinitely by the Hasaacas chairman after the FA Cup in 1985. The new Chairman wanted me to fully relocate from Accra to stay in Takoradi but I refused because that wasn’t the agreement I had with the former Chairman of the team."



"The former Chairman agreed with me coming to Takoradi on Thursdays and Fridays to train then on weekends we play our matches but when he left the new chairman didn’t agree to then he suspended me indefinitely without a letter. I found out through a newspaper. I have regretted paying for the team because I rejected many offers from other clubs and decided to be loyal to Hasaacas team but was later suspended”.



Olabode continued that,“My one year playing for Dwarfs went very well for me. The former Chairman of the team George Anan Baidoo really gave me a good treatment when I was playing for Dwarfs."

"I never mentioned a price for him before registering to play for team and the same to all the teams I have played. The late George Anan Baidoo took as his son and did all could to support me. Among all the Chairmen I have come across I will describe him as the best,”he concluded.



Herbert Olabode Williams also played for Accra Great Olympics, Sekondi Hasaacas, Accra Hearts of Oak, Abiola Babes of Nigerian and also played for the Black Stars.



